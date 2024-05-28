Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 45.64 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 141.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 395.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 83.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 42.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.45.6441.16395.42337.47-228.53-103.18-37.55-2.87-107.71-44.15-155.22-8.30-112.25-48.50-177.14-27.34-83.47-42.72-141.10-23.79