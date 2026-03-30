Diamond Power Infrastructure secures 44-cr cable supply order

Diamond Power Infrastructure has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company for the supply of cables worth Rs 43.94 crore.

The contract involves the supply of 453 km of cables. As per the terms, execution will be carried out within seven months in equal monthly lots, following a commencement period of 45 days from the date of receipt of the letter of acceptance from the respective DISCOMs.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the deal does not fall under related party transactions.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 693% to Rs 49.72 crore on a 54.2% surge in net sales to Rs 474.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure shed 0.73% to Rs 121.90 on the BSE.

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