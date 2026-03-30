BHEL secures thermal power project worth Rs 13,500-cr from NTPC

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced that it has received a notification of award from NTPC for setting up a supercritical thermal power project in Peddapalli in Telangana.

The contract covers the 3x800 MW Stage-II main plant package, including design, engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the boiler, turbine, and generator, along with civil and structural works. The contract value stands at Rs 13,500 crore, excluding GST

The project is expected to be completed within 62 months from the date of the notification of award

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 189.82% to Rs 390.40 crore while revenue from operations rose 16.43% to Rs 8,473.10 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.57% to Rs 253.45 on the BSE.

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