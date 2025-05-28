Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Digjam reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Digjam reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Sales rise 108.08% to Rs 6.18 crore

Net profit of Digjam reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 108.08% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 619.37% to Rs 18.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.182.97 108 18.202.53 619 OPM %17.3117.51 -17.25-7.11 - PBDT0.50-0.13 LP 2.00-3.50 LP PBT0.50-0.13 LP 1.98-3.50 LP NP3.65-2.45 LP -10.60-12.06 12

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

