Dish TV India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5.58, down 1.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.1% in NIFTY and a 19.04% down 9.07% in the Nifty Media index.
Dish TV India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5.58, down 1.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24860.4. The Sensex is at 81561.31, down 0.76%.Dish TV India Ltd has added around 13.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1714.35, down 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.03 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content