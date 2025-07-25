Friday, July 25, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Triveni Turbine Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 610.25, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.1% in NIFTY and a 18% down 9.07% in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 610.25, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24860.4. The Sensex is at 81561.31, down 0.76%.Triveni Turbine Ltd has added around 0.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36048.35, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.67 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 57 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 423.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 42.41% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

