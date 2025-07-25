Friday, July 25, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 701.69 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 26.90% to Rs 94.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 701.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 606.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales701.69606.34 16 OPM %20.2519.64 -PBDT173.38134.61 29 PBT125.2498.08 28 NP94.4974.46 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

