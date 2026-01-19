Divis Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6125.5, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.08% in last one year as compared to a 9.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.15% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6125.5, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 25538.45. The Sensex is at 83093.05, down 0.57%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has eased around 5.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22217.05, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6138, down 1.86% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd jumped 2.08% in last one year as compared to a 9.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.15% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 65.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

