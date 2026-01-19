Pace Digitek subsidiary receives order worth Rs 94 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 94.35 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam for supply of the following items:

1. 25,000 quantities of Basic 100 AH/48V Li-ion Battery Modules with BMS, and associated accessories required for battery sets.

2. 2500 quantities of IP55 racks to house eight 48V/100AH modules with associated accessories required for battery sets.

3. 5-year AMC after warranty period of 5 years for 25000 Nos of 100AH/48V Li-ion Battery modules with BMS along with accessories.

