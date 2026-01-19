Cipla Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1389.6, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.15% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1389.6, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 25538.45. The Sensex is at 83093.05, down 0.57%.Cipla Ltd has lost around 8.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22217.05, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1391, down 0.42% on the day. Cipla Ltd tumbled 3.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.15% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 21.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

