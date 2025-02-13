Business Standard

Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.08%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6093.9, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.83% in last one year as compared to a 6.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.02% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6093.9, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 23197.45. The Sensex is at 76616.35, up 0.58%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 1.73% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21142.05, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6111.6, up 1.98% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 63.83% in last one year as compared to a 6.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.02% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 76.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

