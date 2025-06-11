DLF Home Developers standalone net profit declines 2.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 584.52 croreNet profit of DLF Home Developers declined 2.81% to Rs 447.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 584.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 515.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.89% to Rs 919.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 876.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 1994.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1925.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales584.52515.99 13 1994.851925.30 4 OPM %15.3930.29 -28.0232.09 - PBDT204.17221.36 -8 1181.69808.38 46 PBT199.44216.36 -8 1162.16788.32 47 NP447.64460.56 -3 919.54876.64 5
