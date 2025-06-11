SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 94.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 2388.60 croreNet profit of SMFG India Credit Company declined 94.78% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 2388.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1937.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.98% to Rs 343.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 613.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 8844.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7103.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2388.601937.06 23 8844.347103.88 25 OPM %35.0448.88 -41.3748.54 - PBDT66.21265.72 -75 653.18955.31 -32 PBT14.40223.83 -94 465.77819.14 -43 NP8.76167.88 -95 343.93613.91 -44
