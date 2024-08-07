DLF Ltd Spikes 3.19%, BSE Realty index Rises 3.05%

DLF Ltd has added 1.23% over last one month compared to 7.33% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.49% drop in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd rose 3.19% today to trade at Rs 846.25. The BSE Realty index is up 3.05% to quote at 8057.89. The index is down 7.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 2.56% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.53% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 85.93 % over last one year compared to the 20.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.