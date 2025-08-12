Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.60% to Rs 399.13 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries rose 39.35% to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 399.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 333.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales399.13333.73 20 OPM %10.7510.67 -PBDT37.8329.94 26 PBT28.3621.52 32 NP21.3215.30 39
