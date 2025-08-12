Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.90% to Rs 116.92 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 22.32% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 116.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales116.92100.02 17 OPM %31.7631.40 -PBDT33.7728.78 17 PBT23.1918.91 23 NP17.2614.11 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content