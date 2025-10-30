Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 48.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 205.56 croreNet profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 48.50% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 205.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 180.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales205.56180.41 14 OPM %70.4262.24 -PBDT31.0717.79 75 PBT26.1212.37 111 NP18.3712.37 49
