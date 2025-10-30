Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 66.39% in the September 2025 quarter

SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 66.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 1704.25 crore

Net profit of SG Mart rose 66.39% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 1704.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1792.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1704.251792.83 -5 OPM %1.640.83 -PBDT35.4921.82 63 PBT33.1521.53 54 NP26.5415.95 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 48.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 48.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 3.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 3.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 19.96% in the September 2025 quarter

JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 19.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon