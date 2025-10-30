Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 3.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.93% to Rs 65.67 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 3.60% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 65.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.6756.16 17 OPM %37.8931.20 -PBDT24.0519.96 20 PBT10.009.62 4 NP7.487.22 4
