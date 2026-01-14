Infosys allots 6,914 equity shares under ESOP

Infosys has allotted 6,914 equity shares of face value of ₹ 5 each, pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan and the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, effective from 14 January 2026, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,27,33,74,065/- divided into 4,05,46,74,813 equity shares of Rs 5/- each.

