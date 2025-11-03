Monday, November 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Medplus Health Services Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd and Gravita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2025.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd soared 9.66% to Rs 241.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Medplus Health Services Ltd spiked 9.20% to Rs 833.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2753 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd surged 8.37% to Rs 1013.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51635 shares in the past one month.

Schaeffler India Ltd exploded 7.91% to Rs 4334.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6012 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd spurt 7.37% to Rs 1790.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22037 shares in the past one month.

India's manufacturing sector growth edges up

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 76.68% in the September 2025 quarter

SSWL gains after reporting 12% YoY rise in net turnover for October 2025

Nifty above 25,700 level; realty shares rally

