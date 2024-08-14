Duropack standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 6.29 croreNet profit of Duropack rose 3.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.297.24 -13 OPM %11.459.81 -PBDT0.950.88 8 PBT0.750.70 7 NP0.550.53 4
