Duropack standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Duropack rose 3.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.297.2411.459.810.950.880.750.700.550.53