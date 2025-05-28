Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 71.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 71.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 380.67 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 71.83% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 380.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 370.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.67% to Rs 43.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 1403.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1429.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales380.67370.41 3 1403.801429.33 -2 OPM %9.9711.57 -11.2811.15 - PBDT36.5431.09 18 124.40139.68 -11 PBT19.2913.81 40 55.1173.32 -25 NP16.0957.11 -72 43.04121.81 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

