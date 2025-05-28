DCM consolidated net profit declines 85.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 16.63 croreNet profit of DCM declined 85.65% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 321.54% to Rs 21.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 69.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.6316.47 1 69.0470.84 -3 OPM %-1.80-3.22 -4.274.67 - PBDT2.618.28 -68 28.7112.25 134 PBT1.707.16 -76 24.607.60 224 NP0.946.55 -86 21.925.20 322
