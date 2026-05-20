Dynamatic Technologies Q4 PAT falls 22% to Rs 13 cr

Dynamatic Technologies reported a 21.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 16.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations rose 13.78% year-on-year to Rs 433.16 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Despite the drop in profit and revenue, profit before exceptional items and tax increased 12.49% year-on-year to Rs 21.70 crore. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 6.42 crore in Q4 FY26.

Segment-wise, the hydraulics business recorded an 18.78% rise in revenue to Rs 131.23 crore, while aerospace revenue grew 21.64% to Rs 210.20 crore. Revenue from the metallurgy segment declined 3.04% to Rs 91.55 crore. The Others segment witnessed a sharp 93.91% fall in revenue to Rs 0.18 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 24.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.41 crore, while revenue rose 15.49% to Rs 1,621.34 crore compared with FY25.

The company reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of Rs 95.34 crore in FY26, against a net cash inflow of Rs 144.33 crore in the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). If declared, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration to eligible shareholders.

Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds highly engineered products for automotive, aeronautic, hydraulic and security applications. It operates design and manufacturing facilities in India, the UK and Germany.

The counter tumbled 7.15% to end at Rs 10,084.70 on the BSE.

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