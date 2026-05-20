JSW Energy Ltd up for fifth session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 534.85, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% drop in NIFTY and a 12.23% drop in the Nifty Energy.

JSW Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 534.85, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23602.8. The Sensex is at 75145.21, down 0.07%. JSW Energy Ltd has dropped around 2.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39569.1, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 535.75, up 0.33% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is up 5.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% drop in NIFTY and a 12.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 106.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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