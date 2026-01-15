E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.32% to Rs 70.02 crore

Net loss of E2E Networks reported to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 68.32% to Rs 70.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.70.0241.6056.6359.1340.1433.35-7.5115.53-5.7011.59

