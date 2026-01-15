Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales decline 26.70% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.622.21 -27 OPM %25.3116.74 -PBDT0.450.44 2 PBT0.430.43 0 NP0.220.35 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yatra Online shifts registered office to New Delhi

Yatra Online shifts registered office to New Delhi

BHEL commences supply of semi-high speed traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

BHEL commences supply of semi-high speed traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 19.20% in the December 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 19.20% in the December 2025 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the December 2025 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 31.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 31.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance