Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.622.2125.3116.740.450.440.430.430.220.35

