Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aequs to invest Rs 1900 cr for setting up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Aequs to invest Rs 1900 cr for setting up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Aequs has entered into a non binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guidance, the nodal agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) on 16 February 2026 for setting up a manufacturing unit in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Under this non-binding MoU, Company has proposed to set up unit for manufacturing components for Aircraft Engines, Landing Gear and systems and has proposed to invest up to Rs 1900 crore over a period of ten years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

RBI tightens capital market exposure norms

RBI tightens capital market exposure norms

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJee Mains Result 2026IBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast