Aequs to invest Rs 1900 cr for setting up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu
Aequs has entered into a non binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guidance, the nodal agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) on 16 February 2026 for setting up a manufacturing unit in the State of Tamil Nadu.
Under this non-binding MoU, Company has proposed to set up unit for manufacturing components for Aircraft Engines, Landing Gear and systems and has proposed to invest up to Rs 1900 crore over a period of ten years.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:16 PM IST