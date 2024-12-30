EaseMyTrip.com opens its 24th franchise store in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

EaseMyTrip.com announced the opening of its 24th franchise store, situated at Shop Number A6 A7, First Floor, Roshan Complex, Amlidih Main Road, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001. This latest addition strengthens the company's offline presence under its flagship EaseMyTrip Franchise program.
The store offers a wide spectrum of travel services, including domestic and international flight bookings, premium hotel accommodations, bespoke holiday packages, and seamless bus and railway bookings. Travelers can also avail of luxury cruise bookings, visa assistance, and curated corporate travel solutions, all designed to provide a personalized travel experience.
