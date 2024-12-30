Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip.com opens its 24th franchise store in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

EaseMyTrip.com opens its 24th franchise store in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
EaseMyTrip.com announced the opening of its 24th franchise store, situated at Shop Number A6 A7, First Floor, Roshan Complex, Amlidih Main Road, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001. This latest addition strengthens the company's offline presence under its flagship EaseMyTrip Franchise program.

The store offers a wide spectrum of travel services, including domestic and international flight bookings, premium hotel accommodations, bespoke holiday packages, and seamless bus and railway bookings. Travelers can also avail of luxury cruise bookings, visa assistance, and curated corporate travel solutions, all designed to provide a personalized travel experience.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

