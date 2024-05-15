EaseMyTrip partners with Google Wallet to offer enhanced customer experience

To take advantage of this innovative feature, Android users simply need to download the Google Wallet app and log in using their Google credentials. Once they've booked their tickets on EaseMyTrip.com and completed the web check-in process, they can effortlessly add their boarding passes to Google Wallet with just a few clicks. This streamlined process eliminates unnecessary complexities, ensuring a hassle-free experience for travellers at every step of their journey.

The smart personalisation features within the Google Wallet app enable users to conveniently access confirmations and passes received via Gmail directly within the app.

EaseMyTrip.com announced its partnership with Google Wallet. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the travel landscape by offering travellers a seamless journey through the integration of all booking necessities into a single, user-friendly wallet.