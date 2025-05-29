Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 15.73 crore

Net Loss of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 60.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.7314.77 6 60.2359.53 1 OPM %0.760.81 --1.441.39 - PBDT-0.28-0.59 53 -2.94-1.90 -55 PBT-0.47-0.82 43 -3.78-3.12 -21 NP-0.23-0.71 68 -3.03-2.95 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

