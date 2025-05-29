Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2025.

Welspun Corp Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2025.

MMTC Ltd soared 13.33% to Rs 78.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 110.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Welspun Corp Ltd surged 9.66% to Rs 892.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18267 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd spiked 8.69% to Rs 774.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29603 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd spurt 7.75% to Rs 314.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15111 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd exploded 6.73% to Rs 769.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7730 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bata India slips as Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avanti Feeds jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Axel Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

