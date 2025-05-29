Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kinetic Trust standalone net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Kinetic Trust standalone net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 135.42% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Trust rose 38.10% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.42% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 145.83% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.130.48 135 1.180.48 146 OPM %93.8175.00 -81.3650.00 - PBDT0.350.25 40 0.240.13 85 PBT0.350.25 40 0.240.13 85 NP0.290.21 38 0.180.09 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bata India slips as Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Bata India slips as Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avanti Feeds jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Avanti Feeds jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon