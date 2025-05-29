Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cummins India records 7% YoY drop in Q4 PAT; crosses Rs 10,000 crore annual revenue mark

Cummins India records 7% YoY drop in Q4 PAT; crosses Rs 10,000 crore annual revenue mark

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Cummins India has reported 7% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 521 crore on a 6% rise in total sales to Rs 2,414 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Domestic sales added up to Rs 1,935 crore (up 1% YoY) and export sales aggregated to Rs 479 crore (up 39% YoY) for the period under review.

Total operating expenditure for Q4 FY25 was Rs 1,937.22 crore, up 9.3% YoY.

PBIDT decreased by 2.3% to Rs 731.58 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 748.74 crore recorded in the same period last year. PBIDT margin was 30.3% in Q4 FY25 as against 33.01% in Q4 FY24.

 

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 681 crore, which is lower by 3% compared to the same quarter last year.

For FY25, Cummins India has registered a standalone net profit of Rs 1,906 crore (up 15% YoY) and total sales of Rs 10,166 crore (up 15% YoY).

Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India, said: "I am delighted to announce that Cummins India Limited crossed a milestone of ₹10,000 Cr. annual revenue while maintaining its profit margins.

We have also witnessed partial recovery in export demand, driven by our sustained efforts in collaborating with trade partners to stimulate growth across key end markets. We are hopeful that this positive trend will continue.

While the geopolitical tensions have eased partially, the impact of global tax and trade policies on economic situation is still undetermined in the near to mid-term future. We believe that despite this uncertainty, India is on the path to sustained economic growth considering strong domestic demand and stable export demand."

Cummins India is one of the leading power solutions providers in the country. The company is involved in the power generation, aftermarket, and export businesses.

The scrip jumped 5.79% to currently trade at Rs 3149.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

