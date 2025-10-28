eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 1004.85 croreNet profit of eClerx Services rose 30.62% to Rs 183.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 140.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 1004.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 831.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1004.85831.84 21 OPM %26.9825.93 -PBDT287.51220.66 30 PBT245.00187.86 30 NP183.19140.25 31
