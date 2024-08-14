eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 4.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 781.92 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 4.98% to Rs 111.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 781.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 684.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.