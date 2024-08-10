Contil India standalone net profit rises 191.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.45% to Rs 8.72 croreNet profit of Contil India rose 191.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.45% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.725.72 52 OPM %2.98-1.05 -PBDT0.480.17 182 PBT0.470.16 194 NP0.350.12 192
