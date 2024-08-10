Contil India standalone net profit rises 191.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.45% to Rs 8.72 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 191.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.45% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.725.722.98-1.050.480.170.470.160.350.12