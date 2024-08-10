BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 3.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 16.26 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries declined 3.09% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.2618.3112.0510.702.322.292.102.161.571.62