Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality IPO subscribed 9.55 times

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality IPO subscribed 9.55 times

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The offer received bids for 12.03 crore shares as against 1.26 crore shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality received 12,03,58,964 bids for shares as against 1,26,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (29 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 9.55 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2024 and it will close on 30 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 318 to 334 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The IPO comprises only an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.80 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, comprising up to 99 lakh shares by Rajesh Loomba and up to 81 lakh shares by Aditya Loomba.
The post-issue promoter shareholding will reduce to 67.75% from 97.75% pre-IPO.
The proceeds from the offer will be received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares.
Ahead of the IPO, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, raised Rs 180.36 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54 lakh shares at Rs 334 each to 19 anchor investoRs
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality (ECOS) provides chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS).The CCR segment is a B2C business. The customers are companies, and the end consumer is an employee, client, guest or visitor of these corporate companies. Through its ETS segment, ECOS offers customers solutions to manage their employee home-office-home ground transportation.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty hit new life highs; oil & gas shares rally

Sensex, Nifty hit new life highs; oil & gas shares rally

BSE SME Resourceful Automobile climbs on debut

BSE SME Resourceful Automobile climbs on debut

P&G Hygiene drops after Q4 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 81 cr; declares dividend of Rs 95/ share

P&G Hygiene drops after Q4 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 81 cr; declares dividend of Rs 95/ share

Firm local equities push INR higher

Firm local equities push INR higher

Australian shares end lower

Australian shares end lower

ECOS has a pan-India presence in 109 cities. Vehicles and vendors are spread across 21 states and four Union Territories in India. Operations in 97 cities are through vendors.
The firm reported a net profit of Rs 62.53 crore and total income of Rs 554.41 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

LIVE news updates: 2 Rajya Sabha MPs quit Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, set to join TDP

Wipro

Google Cloud, Wipro partner to use Gemini Code Assist to boost productivity

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises to launch maiden public NCD issue worth Rs 800 crore

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Moody's raises India's growth projection; Fitch affirms 'BBB-' rating

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries to consider 1:1 bonus: A look at RIL's bonus history

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon