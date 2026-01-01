Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors CV sales climbs 25% YoY in December'25

Eicher Motors CV sales climbs 25% YoY in December'25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Eicher Motors's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 24.7% year-on-year jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 10,384 units in December 2025.

Domestic sales increased by 26.3% to 9,527 units and total exports surged 32.7% to 650 units in December 2025 over December 2024.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in December 2025 stood at 1,03,574 units, which is higher by 30% compared with 79,446 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 37% to 95,480 units, while sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc declined 19% to 8,094 units in December 2025 over December 2024.

 

The international business posted sales of 10,397 units in December 2025, registering a 10% decline compared with 11,575 units sold in the same period last year.

Also Read

'If you break the law…': US embassy toughens tone amid H-1B backlog

'If you break the law…': US embassy toughens tone amid H-1B backlog

Pakistan 2026 cricket calendar

Pakistan cricket schedule 2026: Full list of T20I, ODI and Test matches

markets, equity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Nifty FMCG down 3%; ITC hits 10% lower circuit

LPG cylinder, LPG

Commercial LPG cylinder prices up by ₹111 in metro cities; check rates here

OIl India, NRL

HDFC Securities trims Oil India target to ₹495; maintains 'Buy': Here's why

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported a 24.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,369.45 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,100.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 44.76% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,171.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Eicher Motors rose 0.31% to Rs 7,334.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marsons secures Rs 22-cr domestic order from Cabcon India

Marsons secures Rs 22-cr domestic order from Cabcon India

Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Mahindra & Mahindra achieves 43% growth in Dec sales of trucks and buses

Mahindra & Mahindra achieves 43% growth in Dec sales of trucks and buses

Barometers trade sideways; IT shares rally

Barometers trade sideways; IT shares rally

Cupid surges 35% in 15 sessions

Cupid surges 35% in 15 sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon