Eicher Motors Ltd soars 3.22%, Gains for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5021.7, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.16% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% gain in NIFTY and a 63.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index. Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5021.7, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 25803.45. The Sensex is at 84485.2, up 1.56%. Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 2.2% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25907.65, up 2.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5039.5, up 3.33% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 46.16% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% gain in NIFTY and a 63.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News