Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.02%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7198, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.36% in last one year as compared to a 9.38% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7198, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 26149.05. The Sensex is at 85483.28, down 0.17%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 4.55% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27554, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7179.5, up 0.93% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 44.36% in last one year as compared to a 9.38% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indigo gains after board OKs $820 million funding for IndiGo IFSC

Ather Energy launches Rizta in Sri Lanka

RateGain partners with HotelIQ to enhance hotel revenue management

Paisalo Digital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 75 cr

Ceigall India announces incorporation of Ceigall Global in Singapore

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

