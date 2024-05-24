EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 23.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.00% to Rs 5557.04 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 5.05% to Rs 899.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 947.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 29413.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35243.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 23.11% to Rs 220.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.00% to Rs 5557.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6860.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5557.046860.3129413.1135243.808.268.978.808.95495.65533.232596.002896.52382.28428.162175.222520.05220.31178.95899.67947.48