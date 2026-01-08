Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aptus Pharma jumps 24% in six days

Aptus Pharma jumps 24% in six days

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Aptus Pharma was locked in a 5% upper circuit to Rs 210, extending gains for the sixth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Aptus Pharma surged 23.89% in ten trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 169.50 on 31 December 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 210 today. On the BSE, 0.36 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.50 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 29.63% as against the Sensex's 0.88% drop.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 137.77% as against the Sensex's 3.15% jump.

 

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.352. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 80.80, 77.33, and 42.35, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Aptus Pharma is engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of finished pharmaceutical formulations.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 270% to Rs 2.96 crore on a 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 24.56 crore in FY26 over FY25.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

