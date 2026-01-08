Pound under pressure amid firm greenback overseas; GBP/INR futures slide under 122 mark

Firmness in DXY overseas is adding pressure on GBP/USD pair on Thursday for the third straight day. The pair is currently quoting lower by 0.20% at $1.3438. The greenback gained momentum after ISM reported on Wednesday that the US Services PMI rose to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November. This figure came in stronger than the expectation of 52.3. JOLTS Job Openings came in at 7.146 million in November. Meanwhile, ADP Employment Change showed an increase of 41,000 jobs in December, following a revised decline of 29,000 in November. Investors now turn attention to weekly jobless claims due Thursday and the December employment report on Friday for further cues on possible Federal stance going ahead. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was quoting at 98.55, up 0.12% on the day. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at lower by 0.36% at 121.09.

