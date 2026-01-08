Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound under pressure amid firm greenback overseas; GBP/INR futures slide under 122 mark

Pound under pressure amid firm greenback overseas; GBP/INR futures slide under 122 mark

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Firmness in DXY overseas is adding pressure on GBP/USD pair on Thursday for the third straight day. The pair is currently quoting lower by 0.20% at $1.3438. The greenback gained momentum after ISM reported on Wednesday that the US Services PMI rose to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November. This figure came in stronger than the expectation of 52.3. JOLTS Job Openings came in at 7.146 million in November. Meanwhile, ADP Employment Change showed an increase of 41,000 jobs in December, following a revised decline of 29,000 in November. Investors now turn attention to weekly jobless claims due Thursday and the December employment report on Friday for further cues on possible Federal stance going ahead. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was quoting at 98.55, up 0.12% on the day. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at lower by 0.36% at 121.09.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aptus Pharma jumps 24% in six days

Aptus Pharma jumps 24% in six days

India's import-cut, export-push and domestic manufacturing thrust is aimed at making it the world's third-largest economy while enhancing self-relian

India's import-cut, export-push and domestic manufacturing thrust is aimed at making it the world's third-largest economy while enhancing self-relian

FRAI Urges Govt to Reconsider Sharp Tax Hike on Legal Tobacco

FRAI Urges Govt to Reconsider Sharp Tax Hike on Legal Tobacco

Board of Bartronics India approves acquisition of up to 51% in Shree Naga Narasimha

Board of Bartronics India approves acquisition of up to 51% in Shree Naga Narasimha

Promax Power receives LoA from Hubli Electricity Supply Company

Promax Power receives LoA from Hubli Electricity Supply Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill