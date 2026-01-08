India's import-cut, export-push and domestic manufacturing thrust is aimed at making it the world's third-largest economy while enhancing self-relian
He pitches that decreasing the dependence on imported products, especially crude oil and high-value components, would strengthen local industries, conserve foreign exchange, and give it much-needed resilience. He cites innovative ideas such as those of converting farm waste to bio-bitumen for road construction as one way to cut imports of crude oil while offering an ecological dividend in the bargain.
India pursues trade diversification in view of negotiating free trade agreements, backing exporters for a break-in into new markets. Government efforts to support exporters participation in international fairs and incentives for MSMEs are continuously being pursued to widen India's presence in world trade.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:23 PM IST