Eimco Elecon slumps as Q1 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 14 crore

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Eimco Elecon (India) tanked 5.89% to Rs 2,590.75 after its standalone net profit declined 2.02% to Rs 14.48 crore, while revenue from operations slipped 3.09% to Rs 67.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 18.41 crore in Q1 FY26, marginally up 0.27% year-on-year.

Total expenses rose 1.07% to Rs 57.24 crore in Q1FY26 over Q1FY25. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 14.65 crore (down 50.52% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.60 crore (up 19.14% YoY).

Meanwhile, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors has appointed Kamlesh Nalin Shah as an additional director and whole-time director (designated as executive director) of the company, for a period of 3 years, effective from 10th September 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

 

Eimco Elecon (India), incorporated in 1974, is in the business of manufacturing and marketing equipment for underground and opencast mines. The company is situated at Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat. It was the first company to introduce the intermediate technology of side dump loaders, load haul dumpers, and rocker shovel loaders in India.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

