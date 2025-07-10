Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Peninsula Land Ltd, DCM Ltd, Mamata Machinery Ltd and Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2025.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 54.01 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11937 shares in the past one month.

 

Peninsula Land Ltd spiked 15.87% to Rs 41.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48511 shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd surged 14.76% to Rs 121.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3314 shares in the past one month.

Mamata Machinery Ltd gained 11.76% to Rs 461.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32871 shares in the past one month.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd added 11.69% to Rs 136.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

