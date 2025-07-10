Barometers trade in negative terrain; PSU Bank shares decline for 4th day

PSU Bank shares witnessed selling pressure for the fourth consecutive trading session.
At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 270.06 points or 0.32% to 83,264.02. The Nifty 50 index fell 87.60 points or 0.33% to 25,390.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.06%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,782 shares rose and 2,036 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
Also Read
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was flat at 11.94. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,461.90 at a premium of 71.7 points as compared with the spot at 25,390.20.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 73.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.78% to 7,037.15. The index dropped 1.62% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Canara Bank (down 1.32%), Bank of India (down 1.25%), Indian Bank (down 1.24%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.06%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.86%), Central Bank of India (down 0.76%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.72%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.62%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.38%) and Union Bank of India (down 0.35%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ACC rose 0.16%. The company announced the commissioning of a 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) brownfield grinding unit at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand.
Enviro Infra Engineers rose 2.76% after the firm, as the lead partner in a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure, secured a Rs 395.50 crore pollution control project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content